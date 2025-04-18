BOSTON (WHDH) - An emergency Boston City Council meeting was held Friday morning.

Councilors passed a petition to waive the requirement for the city to hold a special election for the seat occupied by Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson.

The embattled councilor is set to resign her seat and plead guilty to federal corruption charges.

The candidate who wins in the municipal election in November would be seated as soon as possible.

