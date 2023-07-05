BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston City Council President Ed Flynn was among city officials speaking out Wednesday, condemning a string of what he described as “troubling ethical and legal lapses” after a series of controversies involving city council colleagues.

Flynn shared his thoughts in a statement. Elsewhere, Mayor Michelle Wu also weighed in as one city council member faces charges in connection with a concerning crash and after another councilor was fined several thousand dollars over ethics violations.

“As elected officials, we are held to high standards,” Wu said.

Flynn described the alleged actions as “troubling ethical and legal lapses” and said “The people of Boston deserve the highest standards of strong and ethical leadership.”

“Moreover, they want elected officials who show maturity, take responsibility as adults, and demonstrate the ability to follow the same basic rules and norms as the people they serve when placing us in positions of public trust,” Flynn said.

City Councilor Kendra Lara was behind the wheel of a car that went of Centre Street in Jamaica Plain and into a house on Friday with her young son in the back seat.

“I’m just thankful that she and her son are safe and recovering,” Wu said on Wednesday. “Quite a scary incident, especially for the little one.”

“In terms of the other pieces of it, that is all in the process and she will be in the court process to see how that comes out,” Wu continued.

7NEWS sources said Lara had a revoked license, was driving an unregistered vehicle and her son, who needed stitches, was not in a booster seat which is required by state law.

Sources said Lara told police she couldn’t hit the brakes fast enough after swerving to avoid another car.

In another recent council controversy, Councilor Ricardo Arroyo was fined $3,000 after admitting to ethics violations.

“We want our elected representatives to do the work of the people and that means that we have to follow the high standards for ethical behavior and understand the complications that go with serving in these offices and what that means for people’s lives,” Wu said.

Officials said Lara will have to face a judge regarding charges against her.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)