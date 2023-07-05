BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston City Council President Ed Flynn was among those sending a message over what he called “troubling ethical and legal lapses” by two Boston city councilors on Wednesday.

Last week, Councilor Kendra Lara crashed a car into a Jamaica Plain home.

Sources told 7NEWS Lara was driving with a revoked license.

Her 7-year-old son was hurt in the crash and sources said he wasn’t strapped into a booster seat.

Lara could now face several charges including operating a vehicle without a license and driving without insurance.

Flynn shared a statement on the topic, saying “The people of Boston deserve the highest standards of strong and ethical leadership.”

“Moreover, they want elected officials who show maturity, take responsibility as adults, and demonstrate the ability to follow the same basic rules and norms as the people they serve when placing us in positions of public trust,” Flynn said.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu also weighed in, saying “The greatest form of accountability for elected officials is on the ballot” and noting this year’s upcoming preliminary municipal election in September.

“As elected officials, we are held to high standards and I think we have to look at the totality of someone’s contributions and let the voters make that decision,” Wu said.

Flynn also called out Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, who admitted to an ethics violation last week and was fined $3,000 by the state ethics commission.

