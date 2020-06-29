Boston City Council president claims other councilors’ homes ‘targeted’ for vandalism

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston City Council President Kim Janey has a clear message for the vandals who she said “targeted” the homes of other councilors over the weekend.

On Monday, Janey tweeted “a number of my colleagues on the City Council were targeted” and that “Vandalism is unacceptable!”

Janey did not immediately describe the vandalism or say whose homes were vandalized. She tweeted that she encourages protest as “absolutely necessary” but said vandalism crossed a line.

“Hold us accountable! Express your frustration! But vandalizing our homes is NOT okay!” Janey tweeted. “And me taking time to even write this post is a distraction from the larger goal of the transformative change that I believe so many of want to see and are fighting for.”

