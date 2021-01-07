Boston City Council president Kim Janey to assume role of Mayor if Walsh heads to DC

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston City Council President Kim Janey is likely to assume the role of mayor if Martin J. Walsh heads to DC to be the next Labor Secretary for the Biden-Harris Administration.

Walsh has reportedly been tapped for the role of Labor Secretary, meaning that Janey would serve as acting mayor until an election for the position is held in Boston.

Janey currently serves as District 7 City Councilor, which includes most of Roxbury and parts of the South End, Dorchester and Fenway.

Councilor At-Large Michelle Wu and District 4 Councilor Andrea Campbell have launched campaigns for mayor.

Janey would make history as the first woman and first Black person to serve as mayor of Boston if Walsh leaves his post.

