Boston City Council president set to make history as mayor if Walsh heads to DC

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston City Council President Kim Janey may soon be stepping up to take Mayor Martin Walsh’s place, which would make her the first woman and first person of color to lead New England’s largest city.

Walsh has been tapped by President-elect Joe Biden for the role of labor secretary, meaning that Janey would serve as acting mayor until an election for the position is held in Boston.

Janey, who was elected in 2017 and became council president last year, congratulated Walsh for his nomination and said she’s ready to serve as acting mayor when the time comes.

“Should Mayor Walsh be confirmed by the Senate, I am ready to take the reins and lead our city through these difficult times,” she said. “I look forward to working with the Walsh administration and my colleagues on the Council to ensure a smooth transition, as we address the unprecedented challenges facing our city.”

Janey grew up in the Highland Park area of Roxbury and currently represents District 7, which includes most of Roxbury and parts of the South End, Dorchester and Fenway.

She is a founding board member of the voting rights group MassVOTE and has previously served on the executive committee of the Boston branch of the NAACP.

Some of her priority issues include education, housing, small business development and civic engagement.

Janey would not be the first council president to serve as acting mayor. In 1993, Tom Menino filled the role when President Bill Clinton appointed then-Mayor Ray Flynn ambassador to the Vatican. Menino went on to win five more terms.

Janey has not said if she would run for office when the seat is on the ballot.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)