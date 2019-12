BOSTON (WHDH) - A recount for an at-large seat on Boston’s City Council is underway.

Julia Mejia beat Alejandra Saint Guillen by just eight votes for the spot in last month’s election, and Saint Guillen called for a recount.

Officials are counting ballots at City Hall, and the recount could last until Monday.

