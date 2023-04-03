BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston City Council is set to discuss a possible ban on small liquor bottles known as “nips” this week.

Councilor Ricardo Arroyo brought the idea before the council, saying the bottles are too small to be recycled and therefore add to a large amount of litter in the city.

Arroyo noted other cities and towns across Massachusetts including Chelsea, Newton, Falmouth, Wareham and Mashpee that have banned the sale of nips locally.

He also said nips have a “detrimental impact on the health and wellbeing of Boston residents,” also pointing to a drop in public intoxication incidents and alcohol related ambulance responses in communities that have implemented bans.

City councilors are scheduled to discuss the ban on Wednesday.

