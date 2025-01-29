BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston City Council is set to vote on a resolution about how to move forward with the demolition of White Stadium.

Some councilors are asking for an immediate pause on the stadium’s demolition until the city finalizes transportation, parking, and climate resilience plans.

Councilors in favor of the pause say people living in the area should be confident that the city is being conscious of the community’s concerns.

“Residents, advocates, and preservation experts must have confidence that the decisions that are being made about our city’s historic resources are made fairly, consistently, and in compliance with established regulations,” said Boston City Councilor Julia Mejia.

Demolition of the stadium began last week. Construction is expected to continue through next year.

