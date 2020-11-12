BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston City Council is holding a hearing Thursday to examine the effectiveness of the MBTA’s late-night service.

The MBTA currently offers partial late-night bus service and the council wants to look into potentially expanding it.

This comes just days after the MBTA unveiled a package of service cuts as the coronavirus pandemic impacts ridership and revenue.

The possible cuts included eliminating commuter rail service on weekends and after 9 p.m. on weeknights, ceasing running all ferries, scrapping 25 bus routes, halting subways and buses at midnight, and scaling back more transit options beginning next spring and summer.

The council is meeting at 10 a.m. and their hearing can be watched here.

