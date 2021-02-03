BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston City Council is set to discuss Wednesday whether the city should hold a special election to replace Mayor Martin Walsh if he steps down before March 5.

President Joe Biden nominated Walsh to serve as his labor secretary and now the current Boston mayor faces a confirmation hearing Thursday with the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

If Walsh does leave for Washington, D.C., City Council President Kim Janey is set to take over as acting mayor.

Councilor Ricardo Arroyo sponsored a petition to prevent a special election, which would allow Janey to remain as acting mayor through the remainder of the term.

A mayoral election is already scheduled for the fall and advocates of the petition said holding multiple elections in one year would pose a threat to the health of residents due to the risks posed by COVID-19.

If the City Council agrees to the petition, it then heads to the legislature for approval.

