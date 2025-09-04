BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston City Council will hold a meeting Thursday about the troubled area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.

Councilor Ed Flynn filed a resolution to declare the area a public safety emergency.

People who live nearby in the South End and Roxbury said they are frustrated by drug use and said people are sleeping on their property.

Mayor Michelle Wu issued a memo to city council on Wednesday listing updates on the city’s response to through the year, which includes more police deployments, expansion of treatment access for substance use and addiction, ending meal distribution outdoors, and directing people in need to indoor programs.

