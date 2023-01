BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston City Council is set to officially declare January 15 “Chowda Day,” making Legal Sea Foods’ annual Chowda Day a legal holiday in the city.

On Sunday, customers will be able to buy a cup of chowder from Legal Sea Foods for just $1

The proceeds from Chowda Day will benefit research at Boston Children’s Hospital.

