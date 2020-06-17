Boston City Council unanimously pass resolution condemning Four Seasons Hotel

BOSTON (WHDH) -

Boston City Councilors voted unanimously to condemn the Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts Wednesday after a number of employees were terminated.

On May 12, 194 staff members said they received brief phone calls notifying them of their firing and then later were given notice that they would not be allowed back on the premises and that their severance would be less than what they were told in the company handbook, according to a release issued by the council.

“The right to recall that we are suggesting the Council support today is an extension of a provision that is in those union hotel contracts across the city which is if there is an economic circumstance like this that causes the hotel to lay off workers, that when they go back to replace workers…that you bring back people in the order that you got rid of them,” Cosponsor of the resolution Kenzie Bok wrote.

The council believes this is the first of many similar scenarios that will be seen in Mass. and that a state law allowing for the “Right to Recall” workers laid off within the last two years is necessary.

Boston city councilor Ed Flynn voiced his anger over the Four Season’s decision on Twitter.

Flynn was also one of the resolution cosponsors and called for “a statewide Right to Recall for hotel workers,” citing the importance of hotel jobs for creating generational wealth and a path to the middle class for black and brown families.

Councilor Flynn will be delivering the resolution to the Four Seasons Hotel Boston along with former Four Seasons workers this Friday.

