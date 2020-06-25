The Boston City Council voted Wednesday to ban the use of facial recognition software.

Some councilors say there are too many risks of misidentifying a person by using this technology.

“Boston should not be using racial discriminatory technology and technology that threatens our basic rights,” Councilor At-Large Michelle Wu said. “This is a present issue. It is one that is real and I thank the Boston police and Commissioner Gross for being involved in this and for affirming that the Boston police have not been using this and agree with us that there are many serious concerns.”

The ordinance will allow it to be used in certain instances, including as evidence in an investigation and in a search for a missing child.

