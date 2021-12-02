BOSTON (WHDH) - Certain bus routes in Boston will be fare-free for two years following approval from the City Council.

The Boston Transportation Department announced that the councilors voted Wednesday to make routes 23, 28, and 29 free as part of a two-year pilot program that will start early next year.

Mayor Michelle Wu wrote on Twitter that she is “looking forward to working with the MBTA to launch this program.”

The routes that are a part of the program serve riders in Dorchester, Mattapan and Roxbury.

