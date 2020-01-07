BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston City Council welcomed some fresh faces during their swearing-in ceremony Monday.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh swore in 13 members, including four new councilors, at Faneuil Hall.

The new councilors include Ricardo Arroyo, Kenzie Bok, Liz Breadon and Julia Mejia.

Mejia got emotional as she received a standing ovation. She is the first Latin American woman to serve on the council after winning a close recount.

Councilor Kim Janey will take over as Boston City Council president.

