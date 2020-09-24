Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell announces run for mayor

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell announced Thursday morning that she is running for mayor.

Campbell made her mayoral campaign announcement in a video posted to Twitter, writing that she is “running for mayor of Boston because every neighborhood deserves real change and a real chance.”

She’s been on the Boston City Council since 2015 and is the first African American woman to serve as the council’s president.

Earlier this month, fellow City Councilor Michelle Wu also announced that she is running for mayor.

Current Boston Mayor Martin Walsh hasn’t officially announced if he’ll seek a third term.

A sitting Boston mayor has not lost to a challenger in more than 70 years.

My entire life has been connected to and shaped by this city. Now, I’m running for mayor of Boston because every neighborhood deserves real change and a real chance. Who’s with me? https://t.co/GOVqZww9xD pic.twitter.com/q13uklGCiF — Andrea J. Campbell (@andreaforboston) September 24, 2020

