Boston City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George announces run for mayor

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston City Councilor At-Large Annissa Essaibi George announced her campaign for mayor on Thursday.

The former Boston Public Schools teacher at East Boston High made the announcement outside of the school.

Boston City Councilors Michelle Wu and Andrea Campbell have already joined the mayoral race.

Current Mayor Martin Walsh was tapped by President Joe Biden to be his labor secretary. Walsh awaits to be confirmed by the Senate.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)