BOSTON (WHDH) - The fallout continued Thursday after two federal reports found US Attorney Rollins interfered in last year’s Suffolk County District Attorney race to help then-candidate Ricardo Arroyo.

As Rollins prepares to resign her position, Arroyo is now facing calls to step down from his seat on the Boston City Council representing the city’s District 5.

“Disappointment isn’t a strong enough word,” said Boston City Councilor At-Large Erin Murphy.

Murphy spoke to 7NEWS on Thursday. She said revelations of Arroyo’s actions are a distraction and cause distrust of the council.

“I think he should seriously consider stepping down,” Murphy said. “I think he should ask himself if he is the right person in this moment to meet the needs of the people of District 5 and also in the city of Boston.”

Rollins previously served as the Suffolk County District Attorney before her appointment as U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts prompted a race for the DA position.

Arroyo and then-acting District Attorney Kevin Hayden were both running in the race.

Though Hayden ultimately won, recent reports from the Department of Justice’s Inspector General and the U.S. Office of Special Counsel said Rollins tried to plant the idea that Hayden was under federal investigation by leaking sensitive information to the media.

In a letter to President Joe Biden about the situation, the Office of Special Counsel said its report details “Hatch Act violations by U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins that are among the most egregious transgressions of the Act that OSC has ever investigated.”

Rollins’ lawyer told the Associated Press on Tuesday that Rollins would resign this week.

Investigation findings were disclosed on Wednesday.

In the aftermath of the investigations, the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, a nonprofit that holds politicians accountable, has requested an investigation into whether Arroyo broke state campaign finance regulations.

“This is using the levers of government — a very powerful, maybe the most powerful position in the state of Massachusetts – to conduct a witch-hunt against your political opponent,” said Fiscal Alliance spokesperson Paul Rainy. “That’s in our opinion pretty corrupt.”

Boston City Council President Ed Flynn also responded.

“Recent reports and troubling information has once again cast a shadow over the Boston City Council,” he said in a statement. “…This is hurting our city at a critical time, and the residents of Boston deserve better.”

7NEWS went to Arroyo’s office for a response this week, but he was not there.

Instead, his staff pointed to a statement released Wednesday that said, in part “I have reviewed the reports released by their respective offices and neither of these reports allege any wrongdoing on my part.”

“My focus remains on working for the residents of District 5,” Arroyo said.

In his statement, Flynn did not say what steps will come next and what his actions will be moving forward.

