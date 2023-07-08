Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara released a statement issuing an apology Saturday for her role in a car crash in Jamaica Plain last Friday.

“We are all accountable for our actions, and I am no different, which is why I offer my sincerest apologies to everyone, especially the people of District 6,” she said. “As an elected official, I’ve worked hard to center the dignity and humanity of my constituents. Today, I ask you to also see mine as I work to correct my mistake.”

Lara was driving with a revoked license in an unregistered and uninsured car with an expired inspection sticker when she left the roadway and crashed through a fence and into a house, according to 7NEWS sources.

In her statement, Lara said she was driving a friend’s car. Sources also said her son, who had to get stitches after the crash, was not in a booster seat required by state law.

Lara has been summoned on several charges and is expected to appear in court in West Roxbury.

