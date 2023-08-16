BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara was back in court Wednesday as she faces charges in connection with a car crash in Jamaica Plain back in June.

Lara is accused of driving with a revoked license and speeding when she crashed her allegedly unregistered and uninsured car into a home on Centre Street on June 30.

Lara’s seven-year-old son was injured in the crash. A police report also said she was traveling at least 53 miles-per-hour in a 25 mile-per-hour zone when the crash happened.

Lara arraigned on charges related to the crash last month. In West Roxbury District Court Wednesday, Lara’s lawyer moved to dismiss the case.

The judge agreed to put the argument off until October 20, which happens to be after the date where Lara will face a vote for her re-election to the city council.

Outside court, Lara again apologized and said she is working to make things right.

“This is a process that’s now with the courts and I am committed to ensuring that I’m following through with the process,” Lara said.

