BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara arrived for a court appearance Wednesday morning to face charges and questions about her driving record after authorities say she drove her vehicle through a fence and into a home in Jamaica Plain, injuring her son in the process.

Lara appeared at West Roxbury District Court just before 9 a.m. to face a court magistrate over the crash that happened on June 30. A police report released last week stated that Lara was driving at least 53 mph in an area on Centre Street where the posted speed limit was 25 mph when she crashed through a fence and into a home.

Police said Lara was driving with a revoked license and driving in an unregistered car. According to the police report, the councilor has not had a valid Massachusetts driver’s license since 2013, when her license was suspended after she didn’t pay a fine penalizing her for not wearing a seatbelt.

Speaking to reporters ahead of her probable cause hearing and her arraignment, Lara stated she intended to be held accountable while reiterating that she planned on continuing to represent her district.

“I want to say that there are often circumstances that prevent good people from checking off all of their boxes, and that sometimes, manifest itself as things like unpaid fines,” Lara said. “I know that as an elected official, I have to hold myself to a higher standard and I intend to do that, and I also know that because of the situation that I find myself in today, I understand intimately the challenges that my constituents are struggling with. I plan to really engage with this process, and I have full faith and trust that the court is going to handle this with integrity and I intended to continue representing the people of District 6.”

Lara previously apologized for her role in the crash, which 7NEWS sources said left her son, who was not buckled into a safety seat as required by state law, injured and in need of stitches. The police report later confirmed Lara’s son wasn’t properly restrained and stated her son hit the armrest of the car seat in front of him.

The report said Lara would be cited with reckless operation of a motor vehicle, speeding and a seatbelt violation.

Officials added two more charges Wednesday morning during the councilor’s probable cause hearing – operating negligently as to endanger and recklessly permitting bodily injury to a child.

Lara was set to be arraigned soon afterwards.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)