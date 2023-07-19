BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara was released on personal recognizance Wednesday after being arraigned on charges in connection with a crash in Jamaica Plain that left her son injured.

A police report released last week stated that Lara was driving at least 53 mph in a 25 mph zone on Centre Street on Friday, June 30, when she crashed through a fence and into a home.

Police said Lara was driving with a revoked license and driving in an unregistered car. According to the police report, the councilor has not had a valid Massachusetts driver’s license since 2013, when her license was suspended after she didn’t pay a fine penalizing her for not wearing a seatbelt.

Speaking to reporters ahead of her probable cause hearing and arraignment, Lara stated she intended to be held accountable while reiterating that she planned to continue representing her district.

“I want to say that there are often circumstances that prevent good people from checking off all of their boxes, and that sometimes, manifest itself as things like unpaid fines,” Lara said. “I know that as an elected official, I have to hold myself to a higher standard and I intend to do that, and I also know that because of the situation that I find myself in today, I understand intimately the challenges that my constituents are struggling with. I plan to really engage with this process, and I have full faith and trust that the court is going to handle this with integrity and I intended to continue representing the people of District 6.”

Lara previously apologized for her role in the crash, which 7NEWS sources said left her son, who was not buckled into a safety seat, injured and in need of stitches. The police report later confirmed Lara’s son was not properly restrained and stated her son hit the armrest of the car seat in front of him.

The report said Lara would be cited with reckless operation of a motor vehicle, speeding and a seatbelt violation.

Officials added two more charges Wednesday morning during the councilor’s probable cause hearing – operating negligently as to endanger and recklessly permitting bodily injury to a child.

Following her arraignment, Lara was released on personal recognizance. Her lawyers said the additional charges were redundant and that they intended to fight them in court.

The councilor is due back in court on Aug. 16.

