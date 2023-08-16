BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara is set to return to court Wednesday in connection with a crash in Jamaica Plain that left her son injured.

Police say Lara was speeding and driving with a revoked license when she crashed an unregistered car through a fence and into a home.

Lara has apologized for her role in the crash and says she’s committed to continuing to represent her district.

