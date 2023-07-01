BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston city councilor was involved in a car crash Friday in Jamaica Plain that sent her son to the hospital.

Councilor Kendra Lara, who represents Jamaica Plain and West Roxbury, released a statement that said the crash took place “near the Monument” by South and Centre Streets.

Her office also said her son was taken to Boston Children’s Hospital where he received several stitches.

“It was a scary situation for everyone involved but thankfully Councilor Lara and Zaire are expected to make a full recovery, ” the statement said. “She asks for privacy at this time.”

They are both expected to make a full recovery.

