BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara is expected in court Wednesday, where she’ll face charges related to a crash in Jamaica Plain last month.

A police report released last week says Lara was driving at least 53 mph in an area on Centre Street in Jamaica Plain where the posted speed limit was 25 mph when she crashed through a fence and into a home on June 30.

Police said Lara was driving with a revoked license and driving in an unregistered car.

Lara, the police report said, has not had a valid Massachusetts driver’s license since 2013, when her license was suspended after she didn’t pay a fine penalizing her for not wearing a seatbelt.

Lara recently apologized for her role in the crash.

7NEWS sources said Lara’s son, who was hurt and needed stitches, was not buckled into a safety seat, as required by state law.

The police report confirmed Lara’s son wasn’t properly restrained and said her son hit the armrest of the car seat in front of him.

The report said Lara will be cited with reckless operation of a motor vehicle, speeding and a seatbelt violation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)