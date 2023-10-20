BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara be back in court Friday and her attorney is expected to request that the charges she’s facing in connection with a crash earlier this year be dismissed.

Lara is accused of driving with a revoked license and speeding when she crashed her allegedly unregistered and uninsured car into a home on Centre Street on June 30. Lara’s 7-year-old son was injured in the crash. A police report said she was traveling at least 53 mph in a 25 mph zone when the crash happened.

Her attorney is expected to argue that Lara never properly received her citation for the charges against her in violation of due process and state law.

Lara lost her bid to be re-elected to city council and she is set to leave office in January

