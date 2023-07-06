BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston City Councilor Michael Flaherty announced Wednesday he will not seek re-election, vowing to finish his current term but withdrawing a bid for an 11th term on the council.

Flaherty served on the council from 2000 to 2008 before leaving to practice law after an unsuccessful mayoral campaign. He returned to the council in 2013 and has remained a city councilor ever since, serving as an at-large councilor.

Flaherty, who will mark 20 years spent on the council this year, said he made his decision to not seek re-election “after much deliberation and self reflection over the past few months, and in close consultation with my wife and family.”

“I believe I have served the city of Boston and its residents faithfully and effectively during my tenure, but it is now time to turn the page and move on to the next chapter of my life,” Flaherty said in a statement shared on Twitter.

Flaherty thanked his friends and supporters as well as colleagues in city government and “the many hard-working employees in Boston City Hall.”

He said he has no plans to run for another public office but added “I will remain committed to the causes important to me and hundreds of thousands of other Boston residents.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)