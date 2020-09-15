Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu announces run for mayor

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu officially announced Tuesday that she is running for mayor.

Wu has spent nearly seven years as an At-Large City Councilor and has recently decided to join the 2021 Boston Mayoral race.

“We’re in an unprecedented time as Boston faces a pandemic, an economic crisis, and a national reckoning on systemic racism,” Wu said. “To meet this moment, we need leadership that matches the scale and urgency of our challenges.”

The Democrat became the first Asian-American woman to serve on the Boston City Council when she was elected in November 2013. She was then chosen to be the City Council president in 2016, becoming the first woman of color to serve in that position.

Wu made her mayoral campaign announcement in a video that is available in English, Mandarin, and Spanish.

Last week, Mayor Martin Walsh confirmed to the Boston Globe that Wu had reached out to him about her intentions to run for his current position.

Walsh hasn’t officially announced if he’ll seek a third term as mayor.

A sitting Boston mayor has not lost to a challenger in more than 70 years.

