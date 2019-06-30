Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu holds protest for frustrated MBTA riders Sunday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu is holding a protest for frustrated MBTA riders Sunday due to fare hikes starting Monday.

The protest will begin Sunday at 1 p.m. outside of Park Street “T” Station.

Many commuters say they are frustrated that the “T” is raising prices considering a series of recent issues, including trains going off the tracks on both the Red and Green Lines and an electrical fire on the tracks of the Blue Line.

With the increases coming on the heels of a problematic June, some commuters say the MBTA is just not worth the frustration and headache.

Wu says the ongoing string of woes that plague the MBTA is having an effect on the already congested highways that run in and out of the city.

“More and more people are feeling fed up, frustrated, jumping into cars, and then making traffic even worse,” she said.

Wu has called for the MBTA to be free and says it’s time for sweeping changes and a new conversation around public transportation.

Monday’s price hike will mark the fourth since 2012.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)