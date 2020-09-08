BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu might be making a run for mayor next year.

Wu told current Mayor Marty Walsh that she plans to run for his current position, the Boston Globe reported.

Walsh hasn’t officially announced if he’ll seek a third term as mayor.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Wu did not confirm nor deny the councilwoman’s intentions to run, saying in part, “Councilor Wu believes that in this moment of hardship in our city, each one of us should be asking ourselves how we can make a difference in strengthening our communities and fighting for change that matches the scale and urgency of our current challenges.

A sitting Boston mayor has not lost to a challenger in more than 70 years.

