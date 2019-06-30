Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu to protest MBTA fare hikes

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu is organizing a protest Sunday in opposition to upcoming MBTA fare hikes.

The protest, which will begin outside of Park Street Station at 1 p.m., will be an opportunity for frustrated MBTA riders to voice their concerns after a month that has seen two derailments and widespread delays.

And with Monday’s increases coming on the heels of a problematic June, some commuters say relying on the MBTA is just not worth the frustration and headache.

Wu says the issues are having an effect on the already congested highways that run in and out of the city.

“More and more people are feeling fed up, frustrated, jumping into cars, and then making traffic even worse,” she said.

She has also called for the MBTA to be free and says it’s time for sweeping changes and a new conversation around public transportation.

Monday’s price hike will mark the fourth since 2012.

