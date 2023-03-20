BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston city councilor has proposed a ban on the sale of miniature bottles of alcohol, known as “nips,” within Boston.

Councilor Ricardo Arroyo announced on Monday that he had filed a hearing order to discuss the potential ban on the bottles, which he said are too small to be recycled. As a result, Arroyo said, the bottles add to a large amount of litter within Boston

In a statement, Arroyo noted other cities and towns across Massachusetts including Chelsea, Newton, Falmouth, Wareham and Mashpee that have banned the sale of nips locally.

Outside Massachusetts, Arroyo also noted bans in Albuquerque, Chicago and Maine.

“The data is clear that in cities that have banned the sale of nips there is a significant and positive impact on public health,” Arroyo said. “We should put the wellbeing of our communities first by banning the sale of nips in Boston as well.”

Arroyo said nips have a “detrimental impact on the health and wellbeing of Boston residents,” also pointing to a drop in public intoxication incidents and alcohol related ambulance responses in communities that have implemented bans.

Arroyo’s hearing order could bring officials from the Boston Public Health Commission and the Licensing Board before the City Council on Wednesday to discuss a possible ban.

