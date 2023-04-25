BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston city councilor has a plan to address a rise in rodent complaints in Boston as he calls for a new pest control department and a so-called “Rat Czar” in the city.

The plan is being implemented in other big cities. In Boston, City Council President Ed Flynn recently discussed his idea.

“It’s impacting public health,” Flynn said of the city’s rat problem. “It’s impacting public safety, quality of life of residents.”

Several city departments are currently tasked with responding to rodent complaints.

Flynn said they’re trying to tackle the issue, responding to complaints and even putting rat traps outside some restaurants and homes.

He continued though, saying he believes a team dedicated strictly to rodents could make a difference.

The team, he said, would be “one department, one individual that would oversee the whole operation, coordinating efforts.”

Part of the mission would involve educating people about the right way to take out trash without attracting rats.

Flynn said the team would also work with the local business community and its restaurants.

“We’re having a lot of outdoor dining as well,” he said. “What impact does that have on pest control?”

New York City recently named its first-ever rat czar who is tasked with detecting and exterminating rat populations. Flynn said Boston is trying to do something similar.

City data shows the number of rodent complaints jumped between 2021 and 2022 with almost 4,400 in 2021 and more than 5,000 last year.

“We’ll never be able to eliminate them, but it’s about hopefully reducing it significantly,” Flynn said.

Flynn said he plans to propose the creation of the Office of Pest Control in Boston at a city council meeting currently scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

