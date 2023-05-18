BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo responded to calls for his resignation Thursday, telling 7NEWS he has done nothing wrong and is not resigning.

“Two federal bodies have done full investigations and the two reports — I’ve had the time to review them now — and neither one of them accused me of any wrongdoing,” Arroyo said outside his home in Hyde Park. “I’ve done nothing wrong and so, I’m absolutely not resigning.”

Arroyo’s 2022 campaign to become Suffolk County District Attorney was a major part of the recent federal investigation into US Attorney Rachael Rollins. In its report, the Department of Justice’s Inspector General said Rollins and Arroyo exchanged dozens of messages about his campaign and about leaks of harmful information about his opponent, Kevin Hayden.

As Rollins prepares to resign her position, Boston City Councilor At-Large Erin Murphy has been among those saying Arroyo should think about also stepping down.

Murphy said revelations of Arroyo’s actions are a distraction and cause distrust of the council, saying “disappointment isn’t a strong enough word.”

“He should seriously consider stepping down,” Murphy said Thursday. “I think he should ask himself if he is the right person in this moment to meet the needs of the people of District 5 and also in the city of Boston.”

Speaking Thursday, though, Arroyo, who represents Boston’s District 5 on the City Council, said the DOJ’s report supports his statement that he did nothing wrong.

“The report was very clear that I never asked her to do those things and I never knew that these things were happening,” Arroyo said.

Rollins previously served as the Suffolk County District Attorney before her appointment as U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts prompted a race for the DA position.

Arroyo and Hayden were both running in the race.

Though Hayden ultimately won, recent reports from the DOJ’s Inspector General and the U.S. Office of Special Counsel said Rollins tried to plant the idea that Hayden was under federal investigation by leaking sensitive information to the media.

In a letter to President Joe Biden about the situation, the Office of Special Counsel said its report details “Hatch Act violations by U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins that are among the most egregious transgressions of the Act that OSC has ever investigated.”

Rollins’ lawyer told the Associated Press on Tuesday that Rollins would resign this week.

Investigation findings were disclosed on Wednesday.

In the aftermath of the recent investigations, the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, a nonprofit that holds politicians accountable, has requested an investigation into whether Arroyo broke state campaign finance regulations.

“This is using the levers of government — a very powerful, maybe the most powerful position in the state of Massachusetts – to conduct a witch-hunt against your political opponent,” said Fiscal Alliance spokesperson Paul Craney. “That’s, in our opinion, pretty corrupt.”

Boston City Council President Ed Flynn has also responded.

“Recent reports and troubling information has once again cast a shadow over the Boston City Council,” he said in a statement. “…This is hurting our city at a critical time, and the residents of Boston deserve better.”

Arroyo said he hasn’t spoken to Rollins since reports came out. But he is disappointed with the findings.

“Rachael is somebody who was a deep and personal friend, still is,” he said. “Somebody who I have spoken to and known prior to elected office. Somebody who I have had many conversations with about my life, my career and things in between.”

“When it comes to the accusations before her, I find them incredibly sad and I think that the outcome is incredibly sad,” he continued.

Arroyo said he also hasn’t spoken to any other members of the city council about calls for his resignation. He also suggested they may be politically motivated with redistricting of Boston’s city council districts currently underway.

Rollins is expected to formally resign at some point on Friday.

