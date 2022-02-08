BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo announced Tuesday that he is running for Suffolk district attorney.

Arroyo is a former public defender.

He is running to fill the position left behind by Rachael Rollins, who is now the United States Attorney for Massachusetts.

