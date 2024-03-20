BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn is sounding off after nearly a dozen arrests and reports of property damage during this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade and is suggesting major changes — including possibly moving the parade route.

The annual parade has been held in South Boston for 123 years, but Flynn sounded off on social media about what he saw from some of the hundreds of thousands of people who came out on Sunday.

“If we are not able to meet basic standards of decency and respect the South Boston neighborhood, the parade should be moved out of South Boston indefinitely … we can’t sustain an “anything goes attitude,” he wrote.

Residents who spoke with 7NEWS had mixed feelings about the idea of moving the parade out of Southie.

Flynn went on to suggest taking a zero-tolerance approach to public drinking, fighting, and disorderly conduct.

Attempts to reach Flynn and his officer were unsuccessful Tuesday night.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)