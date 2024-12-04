BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson released a statement Wednesday amid reports she is at the center of a federal investigation.

She said she was unable to comment on the investigation, but that she was grateful for the support and well wishes she has received.

“To my people, District 7 constituents: You know that I am always transparent with you and always available. My job is to show up and fight for you, and I will continue to do just that — the people’s work,” Fernandes Anderson said in a statement posted to social media.

Fernandes Anderson was elected to the Boston City Council in 2021. She is the first African immigrant and Muslim-American elected to the council. She represents Roxbury, Dorchester, Fenway, and parts of the South End.

A city council meeting is underway at City Hall. No additional information was immediately available.

