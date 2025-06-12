BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson announced Thursday she is resigning from her position, weeks after she pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges.

In May, Fernandes Anderson pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of theft from a program receiving federal funding. She is accused of taking a $7,000 kickback from a family member she hired and exchanging the money in a Boston City Hall bathroom.

“It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to serve you, my neighbors, my community, my people,” Fernandes Anderson said in an Instagram post. “Every policy I wrote, every budget line I fought for, every block I walked was rooted in love and loyalty to you, District 7.”

Fernandes Anderson was indicted by a federal grand jury in December and originally pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In her resignation announcement, she said has set up District 7 for its next councilor and will hold a “work transition listening session.”

Her last day will be July 4, she said.

“Thank you for trusting me, challenging me, and building with me. While my chapter as your Councilor ends, my service to this community continues in new forms,” she said.

