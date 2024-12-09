BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson took part in her first city council meeting since her arrest on federal corruption charges Friday.

Fernandes Anderson led a virtual hearing on planning, development, and transportation on Monday.

She is accused of accepting a $7,000 kickback inside a Boston City Hall bathroom last year from one of her staff members, who is a family member, prosecutors said.

Fernandes Anderson pleaded not guilty in federal court Friday.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

