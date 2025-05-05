BOSTON (WHDH) - Embattled Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson is due in court Monday for a change of plea hearing.

She is accused of taking a $7,000 kickback from a family member who she hired. They are excused of exchanging the money in a bathroom at Boston City Hall.

Fernandes Anderson is expected to plead guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of theft from a program receiving federal funding. She says she will resign from her position and is asking her supporters for forgiveness.

She was arrested and indicted by a federal grand jury last December. She originally pleaded not guilty.

