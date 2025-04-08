BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson intends to plead guilty to federal public corruption charges in connection with an alleged kickback scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s office said Tuesday.

Fernandes Anderson, 46, was indicted by a federal grand jury last December. Federal prosecutors say she stole thousands of taxpayer dollars.

The councilor agreed to plead guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of theft concerning a program receiving federal funds, according to the U.S. Attorney.

The government is recommending a sentence of one year and one day in prison, followed by three years of supervised release and $13,000 in restitution, the plea agreement said.

Fernandes Anderson serves as city councilor for Boston’s District 7, which includes Roxbury, Dorchester, Fenway, and a portion of the South End.

