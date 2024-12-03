BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson is under federal investigation, according to 7News sources.

On Tuesday afternoon, Fernandes Anderson was supposed to attend a meeting at Boston City Hall, but she did not show up. She did not answer the door at her home nor respond to a request for comment.

A fellow city councilor said the situation was worrisome.

“Always concerning, especially for elected officials. I’m not sure at all what it’s come from. So, we’ll definitely have to wait to see what the investigation is about,” said Boston City Councilor Erin Murphy.

In November, state regulators sent Fernandes Anderson a letter explaining she violated campaign finance law by filing late and taking more contributions than allowed. Fernandes Anderson resolve those issues, and was told by the state that if there were any other problems, the Attorney General’s office could get involved.

“We are expected to be a higher level of expectation with our behavior and how we carry ourselves in the city, so I do think it’s very important that we find out what is happening and if it’s nothing to be alarmed about, then to be supportive of her, but if it is something that is concerning, I would definitely have an opinion then,” Murphy said.

Fernandes Anderson was elected to the Boston City Council in 2021. She is the first African immigrant and Muslim-American elected to the council. She represents Roxbury, Dorchester, Fenway, and parts of the South End.

City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune said she is letting the legal process play out.

“… I want to emphasize that any actions that are found to undermine the law must be taken very seriously. The work of the Council will proceed without disruption and we will remain focused on the issues most important to residents, including acting with integrity as a body,” Louijeune said in a statement.

The next city council meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at City Hall.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)