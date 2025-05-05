BOSTON (WHDH) - Embattled Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges Monday.

Fernandes Anderson pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of theft from a program receiving federal funding — two of six of her charges. She says she will resign from her position and is asking her supporters for forgiveness.

She is accused of taking a $7,000 kickback from a family member who she hired. They are excused of exchanging the money in a bathroom at Boston City Hall.

She was arrested and indicted by a federal grand jury last December. She originally pleaded not guilty.

Fernandes Anderson was visibly emotional as she changed her plea Monday. The judge warned her that by admitting guilt to felony charges, Fernandes Anderson may not be able to hold public office in the future.

“To my constituents, I love you. I love you dearly. And you know that I do. I’ll do my best to remain focused,” the councilor said outside court.

Under this plea deal, Fernandes Anderson would serve one year and one day in prison. Her sentencing is set for July.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)