Boston city councilor without coronavirus symptoms tests positive for virus antibodies

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston city councilor is urging people to keep social distancing after testing positive for coronavirus antibodies despite never experiencing symptoms related to the virus.

At-Large Councilor Michelle Wu was one of thousands of Boston residents from the city’s most hard-hit neighborhoods to be tested for coronavirus antibodies. Though she did not think she had the virus, she tested positive for antibodies, suggesting that she had it at some point but never showed symptoms.

“The scary part of this virus is that we are unknowingly transmitting it to other people,” Wu said. “That’s why social distancing, staying home if you have the privilege to do so, is incredibly important.”

Wu, a Roslindale resident, was also swabbed and tested negative for an active coronavirus infection.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh says 28,000 Boston residents have been tested, which represents four percent of the city’s population.

“We are analyzing the data to see how the virus is impacting some neighborhoods,” he said.

Walsh added that 32 percent of the people tested last week were positive, which is down one percent from the week before.

