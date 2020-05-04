Boston city councilor without coronavirus symptoms tests positive for virus antibodies

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston city councilor who didn’t have any symptoms of the coronavirus has tested positive its antibodies, and she’s saying the result shows how important it is for people to keep social distancing.

At Large Councilor Michelle Wu was one of 1,000 Boston residents from the city’s most hard-hit neighborhoods to be tested for coronavirus antibodies. Though she didn’t think she had the virus, she tested positive — suggesting she had it at some point but never showed symptoms.

“The scary part of this virus is that we are unknowingly transmitting it to other people,” Wu said. “That’s why social distancing, staying home if you have the privilege to do so, is incredibly important.”

Mayor Marty Walsh said 28,000 Boston residents, 4 percent of the city’s population, have tested positive for the virus.

Wu said her results were a reminder to keep distant, and that more people need both protective gear and testing to determine if they have the virus.

“It’s a really clear reminder to me we all need to be social distancing, make sure we are wearing masks and protecting others, and that a lot more people need access to these tests,” Wu said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)