Boston City Councilor Wu outlines plan to address food justice issues

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston mayoral candidate Michelle Wu announced her policy plan to better address food justice issues in the city.

“In this pandemic, we have seen that COVID-19 has laid bare the inequities that exist in many areas but especially our food systems,” she said. “Some of the first, most visible effects of the pandemic were related to food systems that broke down in some way.”

The current city councilor called for systemic changes to create a food system that is equitable and sustainable.

In her report, she outlined ways to create that system, which includes supporting restaurant and food workers and expanding access to healthy food.

