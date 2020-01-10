Boston city councilor’s brother charged with rape after allegedly posing as ride-share driver

BOSTON (WHDH) - The brother of Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell faces numerous charges after prosecutors say he kidnapped a woman while posing as a ride-service driver outside a Boston bar before driving her to his Rhode Island home and raping her last month.

Alvin Campbell Jr. was ordered held on $250,000 cash bail during his Thursday arraignment in Boston Municipal Court on rape and kidnapping charges, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Campbell Jr. is accused of pretending to be an Uber driver outside The Harp on Causeway Street when he allegedly kidnapped a woman during the morning hours of Dec. 7, 2019. He then drove her to his Rhode Island home, where he raped her, prosecutors said.

Councilor Andrea Campbell released a statement, saying, “I am heartbroken, saddened and devastated by this news. I will continue to pray for the victim who had the courage to come forward and I want her to get all of the supports, services, and protections she is entitled to. I will also pray for my brother. I’m trusting that the judicial process will ensure that justice is served.”

Campbell Jr. is also being investigated for two additional sexual assault charges that took place in Suffolk County in 2016 and 2017, the DA’s office added.

Andrea Campbell represents District 4, which includes parts of Boston’s Dorchester, Mattapan, Jamaica Plain, and Roslindale neighborhoods. She assumed office in 2016.

Boston prosecutors are still working on two similar cases from last year.

In February 2019, Louis Coleman, of Providence Rhode Island, allegedly kidnapped 23-year-old Jassy Correia outside of Venu Boston on Warrenton Street. Correia was later found dead in the suspect’s trunk, authorities said.

Coleman has pleaded not guilty to a kidnapping resulting in death charge in connection with that case.

A month prior to Correia’s disappearance, Victor Pena, of Charlestown, allegedly kidnapped a young woman outside Hennessy’s of Boston on Union Street before bringing her back to his home on Walford Way, where he held her against her will and raped her.

The victim was later found alive in his apartment and Pena was indicted on kidnapping and aggravated rape charges.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)