Boston city councilor’s brother charged with rape after allegedly posing as ride-share driver

BOSTON (WHDH) - The brother of Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell was ordered held on $250,000 cash bail after police say he posed as a ride-share driver and raped a woman, officials said.

Alvin Campbell Jr. allegedly picked up a woman outside a Boston nightclub on December 7, drove her to his Rhode Island home, and sexually assaulted her, according to police.

Councilor Campbell released a statement regarding the incident reading:

“I am heartbroken, saddened and devastated by this news. I will continue to pray for the victim who had the courage to come forward and I want her to get all of the supports, services, and protections she is entitled to. I will also pray for my brother. I’m trusting that the judicial process will ensure that justice is served.”

Campbell Jr. was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on Thursday.

He is also being investigated for two additional sexual assault charges that took place in Suffolk County in 2016 and 2017, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Andrea Campbell represents District 4, which includes parts of Boston’s Dorchester, Mattapan, Jamaica Plain, and Roslindale neighborhoods.

She assumed office in 2016.

No further information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)